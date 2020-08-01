Podcast of the Week: Live! From Tomorrow

Live! From Tomorrow is a new musical comedy about innovation in tech and business. The unique aspect of it is that it’s a podcast. It’s produced in the style of a cast album, and it combines studio recordings with live performances and interviews. It contains five episodes over two acts. During the show, Matt Hooper launches a variety show from a local coffee shop.

I really enjoyed listening to the entire season as it’s a pretty unique concept, and the production value is fantastic. If you’re looking for something new for your workouts or daily commute, check out Live! From Tomorrow.

An epic musical comedy about tech and innovation, think The Producers meets Gimlet’s ‘Startup’ podcast. Over five episodes, the inaugural season tells the extraordinary story of our lead, Matt Hooper, as he launches his new venture – a variety show-within-the-show known as Live! From Tomorrow. Throughout the first season, Matt tackles subjects like climate change, blockchain, coworking, cryptocurrencies, automation, and AI, and interviews real-life icons and innovators like Andrew Yang, Akon, and Jesse Jackson. Recorded in the style of a cast album, the show seamlessly combines studio recordings with live performances and additional interviews with industry expert

