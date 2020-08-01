Player tests positive for COVID-19 at Palermo Ladies Open | Tennis News





The player is asymptomatic and has withdrawn from the competition

A player has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Palermo Ladies Open, the first professional tournament to be held since sport was halted in March.

The WTA says the tournament will proceed as scheduled, although the unnamed player has withdrawn and is in isolation.

“A player has tested positive for COVID-19 and has subsequently withdrawn from the tournament. The player is asymptomatic,” a WTA statement said.

“Following this information, the WTA, in coordination with the tournament infection control officer and along with its medical advisors and infectious disease specialist from the Mayo Clinic, immediately put its COVID-19 response plan into action.

“Any individual who tests positive will remain in isolation until cleared by a physician per the established protocols, and will receive proper medical treatment.

“In addition, all those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing per WTA protocols. The 31st Ladies Open will continue as planned.”

After former French Open champions Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko withdrew, the main draw is headlined by last year’s Roland Garros finalist Markata Vondrousova, the world No. 15 Petra Martic and Maria Sakkari.

Tournament organisers had announced on Friday that more than 400 coronavirus tests were carried out on players and staff members and all of them came back negative.