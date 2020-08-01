Photo essay: The drive-in sees a resurgence throughout the world

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.
As movie theaters, concert venues, museums, and the majority of large event spaces remain mostly closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to a retro solution to continue experiencing arts and entertainment.
Drive-in movie theaters have made a comeback, but that’s not all. People are attending drive-in concerts, watching sporting events via drive-in gatherings, and even going to drive-by art shows. Big retailers like Walmart are buying into the trend; the chain is teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises to turn 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters from August to October. And while the drive-in is evocative of the U.S. in the 1950s and 1960s, people are taking part in drive-in activities throughout the globe—sometimes using boats and bicycles for similar purposes—as seen in the photos below.
Take a look at how people are getting creative about absorbing their arts and culture in a socially distant group setting.
