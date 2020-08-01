Photo essay: The drive-in sees a resurgence throughout the world

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

As movie theaters, concert venues, museums, and the majority of large event spaces remain mostly closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to a retro solution to continue experiencing arts and entertainment.

Drive-in movie theaters have made a comeback, but that’s not all. People are attending drive-in concerts, watching sporting events via drive-in gatherings, and even going to drive-by art shows. Big retailers like Walmart are buying into the trend; the chain is teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises to turn 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters from August to October. And while the drive-in is evocative of the U.S. in the 1950s and 1960s, people are taking part in drive-in activities throughout the globe—sometimes using boats and bicycles for similar purposes—as seen in the photos below.

Take a look at how people are getting creative about absorbing their arts and culture in a socially distant group setting.

The opening night of Paris Plages “Le Cinema Sur L’Eau”, a free floating cinema at La Villette on July 18 in Paris, France. Thirty-eight Electric boats were installed on the Quai de Seine in compliance with social distancing rules, with 150 deck chairs on the banks of the canal, to screen the short film “Corona Story” by Victor Mirabel. Kiran Ridley—Getty Images

A woman gives concession snacks to a man sitting in a car as racing fans watch the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race, the first race of the season, at a drive-in cinema at the Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands on July 5. ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN—ANP/AFP/Getty Images

L.A. Galaxy fans watch the MLS is Back Tournament game against the Portland Timbers at a drive-in viewing party at the Rose Bowl in California on July 13. Kirby Lee—USA Toay Sports/

A performer from the Las Vegas Circus performs in front of the car crowd at Porto Alegre in Southern Brazil on June 21. The Brazilian show was closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. SILVIO AVILA—AFP/Getty Images

An aerial view shows a packed Tribeca Drive-In, a monthlong temporary drive-in theater in Pasadena, Calif. David McNew—Getty Images

Two women sit in front of their car as they watch the American musical movie “La La Land” at the new DiverAuto drive-in cinema in Bormujos, Spain on July 11. CRISTINA QUICLER—AFP/Getty Images

A bike-in concert in Mantova, Italy on July 12. Concertgoers ride their bicycles to a live show, allowing fans to experience a traditional open-air concert from the comfort of their saddles. Francesco Prandoni—Getty Images

Dancers wearing traditional South Korean clothes perform on stage at a drive-in concert in Seoul on July 17. Chung Sung-Jun—Getty Images

People watch a movie at a drive-in cinema in Sabaneta municipality near Medellin, Colombia on July 7. JOAQUIN SARMIENTO—AFP/Getty Images

