‘One-armed wonder’: 75 years ago, Pete Gray inspired MLB fans

Despite being a .300+ minor league hitter, his big league promotion was immediately spun as nothing more than a publicity stunt, and he was shunned by some teammates. But that May, the Browns sure were happy to have him on their side against the Yankees.

In a doubleheader at Sportsmen’s Park in St. Louis, Gray was a star. In Game 1, he went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run as lead-off hitter, as St. Louis routed New York, 10-1. In Game 2, he added another hit and scored the winning run as the Browns won, 5-2, completing a four-game series sweep.

A week later, Gray fulfilled a dream, playing in Yankee Stadium for the first time. His parents travelled from Nanticoke, Pa., to see their son play for the first time. Gray was the big drawing card — nearly 39,000 fans attended the game on the dreary, overcast day.

Slumping at the plate, Gray didn’t enter the first game until the seventh inning. Perhaps the “We want Gray!” chants from fans in the Bronx inspired Browns manager Luke Sewell to put him in the lineup.

“He couldn’t make a move without drawing a cheer from the crowd,” the United Press reported. “Obviously nervous as he stalked each batter in left field, he removed his glove countless times to stroke his head or hitch at his belt.”

Gray went 0-3 with a walk in the first game, won by the Yankees in 14 innings, 10-9. In St. Louis’ 3-1 loss in the second game, Gray singled to right as a pinch-hitter.

“If it hadn’t been for this wet field,” Browns owner Donald Barnes said, “he would have done much better. He was under great pressure with all of this big crowd and with his mother and dad there. But any impression that he isn’t a big leaguer is strictly his own, because I know he is.”

The next day, a photo of a smiling Gray and his serious-looking parents led the back page of the New York Daily News. “They’re Proud of Pete,” read the headline under the image.