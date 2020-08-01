NRL news | Wests Tigers to miss finals again, Paul Gallen says

Wests Tigers look doomed to another near-miss this season, Paul Gallen reckons, saying that they don’t have enough talent to make the finals.

The Tigers have finished ninth the past two seasons and haven’t made the finals since 2011.

Coach Michael Maguire has been striving to toughen up his team, but it was been a slow-burning project.

He gave his players a fearsome spray at half-time against the Warriors on Friday night, when they were leading 14-8; only to see them fade to a 26-20 defeat that left them 10th on the ladder.

Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall (R) tackles Eliesa Katoa of the Warriors. (Getty)

“I feel sorry for the Tigers fans, they’re not quite there,” Gallen said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Michael Maguire is a fantastic coach but he just doesn’t quite have the playing talent to get them in that top eight.

“I think once again they’re going to finish ninth or 10th, I don’t think they’re going to get in that top eight.

“It just comes down to their roster, they just don’t quite have that extra little bit of talent that you need to be in that top eight.”

Maguire has dug into his trick bag in an effort to lift the Tigers this season, with mixed results.

He dropped club legend Benji Marshall to shake-up the team, while 2018 Dally M Halfback of the Year Luke Brooks has been benched.

The extraordinary form of hooker Harry Grant has been a huge boon for the club, though he will return to Melbourne Storm after this season when his loan stint ends.

Wests Tigers have a tough draw for the remainder of the season, next facing Newcastle away, then the Bulldogs, Roosters, Panthers, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm and Eels.