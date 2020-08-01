NRL news | Bulldogs sponsor’s Sonny Bill Williams bid, Stu Laundy, Danny Weidler

Canterbury’s new naming rights sponsor is keen on seeing Sonny Bill Williams back in a Bulldogs jersey for next season.

Williams will play the remainder of this season for the Roosters after the Toronto Wolfpack decided to withdraw from the remainder of the Super League. It is thought that he would never again play for a different NRL team, due to his tight relationship with Nick Politis.

A Bulldogs reunion would be extraordinary, given Williams’ bombshell departure to French rugby in 2008, when he paid Canterbury $750,000 to buy his freedom.

Yet Stu Laundy, of the Laundy family, said that his family did not intend to be “dumb money” as the Bulldogs’ major sponsor and were interested in getting SBW if he did not return to Toronto for next season.

Laundy, who once had his rib broken by Williams in a charity boxing match, said that the cross-code megastar was a hugely impressive individual.

Sonny Bill Williams during the Bulldogs’ 2004 grand final win. (Getty)

“I got to know him and I have to say I have never met a nicer man. And there is no question he has qualities that we’d like to bring to the Bulldogs,” Laundy told Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler, in his Sun Herald column.

“I know he has a deal with the Roosters, but after that … well we’d like to throw our hat into the ring for him. I’ve talked to Khoder [Nasser, Williams’ agent] and I’d like to talk with him again.

”I have to admit that I’m a Roosters fan and I’m happy for Sonny, but my dad, my sisters, Danielle, Justine, and my mum, Margaret, are all Bulldogs for life and there is no question that, like them, all Bulldogs people who want to bring back a steel to the club would want Sonny Bill back.

“I’ve never come across a more impressive leader and as we try and establish our culture and recapture the ‘family club’ feeling, Sonny would be a huge asset.”