Northern Territory police officer resigns after breaking border rules

A Northern Territory police officer has resigned from the force after he allegedly breached border controls upon his return from travelling interstate.

The 27-year-old’s involvement came to light during an investigation by police into the alleged breach by a group of five people who had entered the NT via road from Queensland.

Police launched an investigation after information from the public indicated three people of the group had travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot within the previous 14 days, but had failed to declare it on their return into the NT.

Deputy Commissioner of NT Police Murray Smalpage. ()

Deputy Commissioner, Murray Smalpage, described the officer’s actions as disappointing.

“Extremely disappointing that a police officer, whose sworn duty is to serve and protect, has failed to heed to his sworn duty as a police officer,” he said.

Mr Smalpage offered assurances to the public the officer’s actions should not reflect on the work of the public service.

“I want to make the point and reassure the community, there are thousands of Territorians who are in the Northern Territory Police Force, Northern Territory Government officials, public health officials, tirelessly working for months and months to try and keep the Northern Territory safe from COVID-19, so it’s extremely disappointing this instance, but I’d like to reassure people it is a single failing.”

The officer and his wife have copped $5000 fines each, along with three others.

Mr Smalpage confirmed a criminal investigation is underway.

It comes a day after the NT Chief Health Officer declared the city of Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich as COVID19 hotspots.

Anyone travelling to the Territory from those areas, as well as those from Victoria, Greater Sydney and the Blue Mountains and the Eurobodalla Shire, are required to complete 14 days of $2500 supervised quarantine.

Dr Hugh Heggie declared the Queensland hotspots last night after the increasing risk to the NT from Brisbane.

“So it only takes that single person that can actually bring the virus, whether they know it or don’t know it, and can actually pass it on,” he said.

The Northern Territory has confirmed two new positive cases within the last hours – two people of the same family unit, who had received an exemption to travel to Melbourne for medical care for a family member.

A man tested positive during transit yesterday from Melbourne and authorities confirmed this morning a woman had also returned positive test results.

The family had already been taken into mandatory quarantine on their return to the NT.