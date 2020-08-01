Noncustodial Technology and Security Is the Inevitable Future By Cointelegraph

Noncustodial Technology and Security Is the Inevitable Future



In an increasingly digital world, security is a high-stakes game. The identities of customers along with their privacy and financial information are all in the hands of centralized security systems. We are reliant on these systems, and even though security plays a critical role in our lives, we rarely stop to think about the consequences of these systems failing us. Yet those who trade financial assets like cryptocurrencies think about these consequences all the time.

Why? The risk of violations of our financial sovereignty coupled with the potential of theft without an option to recover are two big reasons why crypto traders realize security is of paramount importance. Thus, the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries are always looking for better ways to secure assets.

