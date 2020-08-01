NFL to move up opt-out deadline for 2020 season?

The National Football League has seen a huge number of star players decide to opt out of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That included New York Jets Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley on Saturday.
The league is now attempting to make sure fewer players decide to opt out for the season.
The belief was that players would have one week from the time the restructured collective bargaining agreement becomes official to opt out. That’s obviously no longer going to be the case. High-risk players receive pay while opting out. Those not considered high risk get a mere stipend.
NFL stars who have opted out of 2020 season
- Eddie Goldman, defensive tackle, Chicago Bears
- Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle, Buffalo Bills
- Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, guard, Kansas City Chiefs
- Damien Williams, running back, Kansas City Chiefs
- Nate Solder, offensive tackle, New York Giants
- C.J. Mosley, linebacker, New York Jets
- Dont’a Hightower, linebacker, New England Patriots
- Patrick Chung, safety, New England Patriots
- Michael Pierce, defensive line, Minnesota Vikings
It will certainly be interesting to see who else decides to opt out of the season now that the NFL is on the verge of pushing up the deadline.