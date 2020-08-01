NFL Star Travis Kelce Begs to Get Back With Kayla Nicole After She ‘Dumped’ Him

WENN/FayesVision

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and internet celebrity Kayla Nicole have reportedly broken up and it’s likely caused by his last year’s cheating incident with a blonde girl.

– NFL star Travis Kelce is reportedly a single man now. The athlete has allegedly broken up with his fiancee Kayla Nicole after he’s caught in a cheating scandal last year.

Neither Travis nor Kayla has confirmed the breakup reports, but she has unfollowed Travis and removed all images of him from her social media pages. Adding fuel to the split rumors, she additionally posted a cryptic message on Twitter on Thursday, July 29. “when it rains, it pours,” so it read.

Kayla Nicole unfollows Travis Kelce on social media.

According to Dreddsworld, it was the Internet celebrity who “dumped” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. It’s believed that the courtside reporter for the Lakers called an end to their 3-year relationship due to his infidelity.

Kayla tweeted a cryptic message.

While the 27-year-old beauty has reportedly called it quits with the 30-year-old athlete, he’s seemingly not ready to move on just yet. Words are he’s still trying to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend.

Back in 2019, Travis was accused of cheating on Kayla with another woman after pics surfaced online of him cozying up to a blonde chick. Sportsgossip.com suggested that the two may be romantically involved.

At the time, Kayla came to Travis’ defense, saying in a video that she didn’t care to view any evidence or hear from any women with direct knowledge of the secret life Travis was alleged to have. She told her female followers who DM-d her to “stop coming to people as a woman” and asked them to stay in their lane. “Stop messaging me trash that you read on blog,” she said, insisting, “We’re good over here.”

Travis and Kayla began dating in May 2017. The then-pair made their first public outing as a couple in May of the same year at his then-teammate Jeremy Maclin’s wedding. They got engaged shortly after.