NFL Star Emmitt Smith’s Gorgeous Wife Pat Divorcing Him – He’s ‘Devastated’!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NFL legend Emmitt Smith and his wife Pat Smith have decided to separate, MTO News has learned. And it was Pat who broke things off with the Hall of fame running back. Pat and Emmitt were one of the most prominent Black couples on the charity circuit.

SPL5140343_009

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR