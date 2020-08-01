NFL Star Emmitt Smith’s Gorgeous Wife Pat Divorcing Him – He’s ‘Devastated’!

NFL legend Emmitt Smith and his wife Pat Smith have decided to separate, MTO News has learned. And it was Pat who broke things off with the Hall of fame running back. Pat and Emmitt were one of the most prominent Black couples on the charity circuit.

According to multiple reports it was Pat who decided that she wanted out of the marriage. And MTO News is hearing that Emmitt is “devastated.”

Pat made the announcement on Instagram.

Pat isn’t just a pretty face. She is a philanthropist and is the founder and spokesperson of Treasure You. Pat, who is the ex wife of comedian Martin Lawrence, was a former beauty queen from Chesapeake, Virginia. She attended James Madison University and received a degree in journalism graduate. She also won the Miss Virginia USA crown in late 1993 and represented Virginia in the Miss USA 1994 pageant (where Pat placed first runner-up to Lu Parker of South Carolina).

Pat married football star Emmitt Smith on April 22, 2000. They have three children together: sons Emmitt James Smith IV (born May 15, 2002) and Elijah Alexander James Smith (born September 22, 2010), and daughter Skylar Smith (born October 15, 2003). Southall is also the stepmother to Rheagen Smith (born November 2, 1998), who is Smith’s daughter with ex-girlfriend Hope Wilson