New movies, TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in August 2020

With the restart of summer movie season once again pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak and drive-in theaters in Massachusetts mostly showing classic titles, August is shaping up to be another month of entertainment dominated by streaming.

Luckily, streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime still have plenty of new releases coming up, as well as some old favorites.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows arriving on the three platforms, as well as our must-watch picks from each company.

Hulu

Movies

Top pick: “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”

“Star Trek” fans should set their phasers to fun this weekend, with six films from the sci-fi franchise hitting Hulu. True Trekkies may want to tackle all six, but if you’re looking for just one, “Wrath of Khan” is the choice. Not just great for its era, “Wrath of Khan” holds up today by giving Captain Kirk a formidable foe and making the Enterprise captain reckon with his past mistakes.

Aug. 1

“Australia”

“The Brothers McMullen”

“Cats & Dogs”

“Child’s Play”

“City Slickers”

“City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold”

“Company Business”

“Death At A Funeral”

“Elena Undone”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Free Fall”

“A Good Woman”

“Gayby”

“Hellraiser”

“Hurricane Bianca”

“Just Charlie”

“The Last Stand”

“Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole”

“Margin Call”

“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“My Bloody Valentine”

“A Perfect Murder”

“Pit Stop”

“Rain Man”

“Rustlers’ Rhapsody”

“Safe”

“The Saint”

“71”

“Sleeping with the Enemy”

“Sordid Lives”

“Spare Parts”

“Stanley & Iris”

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”

“Star Trek III: The Search for Spock”

“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier”

“Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country”

“Star Trek: Insurrection”

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture”

“Stuck On You”

“3:10 to Yuma”

“Top Gun”

“Ultraviolet”

“Up in the Air”

“Were The World Mine”



Aug. 3

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

“Ordinary Love”

Aug. 6

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“Slay the Dragon”

Aug. 10

“Hard Night Falling”

“Lucky Day”

Aug. 11

“Alive And Kicking”

“Monster’s Ball”

Aug. 14

“Bernie The Dolphin 2”

Aug. 16

“Behind You”

Aug. 18

“The Cup”

Aug. 20

“Daffodils”

“Unacknowledged”

Aug.

“The Roads Not Taken”

Aug. 28

“The Binge”

Aug. 31

“Casino Royale”

“Primal”

“Quantum of Solace”

“The Courier”

TV Shows/Specials

Top TV pick: “Shark vs. Surfer”

This may be too on-the-nose for some, given the recent fatal shark attack in Maine, but National Geographic has put together a special looking at the recent rise in shark attacks. In particular, documentary crews talk to surfers, who seem to be attacked a disproportionate amount, according to the special’s synopsis.

Aug. 1

“Monchhichi”: Complete Season 1B

“The Pier (El Embarcadero)”: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

“UniKitty”: Complete Season 2B

Aug. 2

“Shark vs. Surfer”: Special

Aug. 6

“The Real Housewives of Orange County”: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

Aug. 7

“ Presents: ‘This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?’”: New Episode

Aug. 12

“Smile Down the Runway”: Season 1, Episodes 1-12

Aug. 15

“A Crime to Remember”: Complete Season 4

“Bake You Rich”: Complete Season 1

“Caribbean Life”: Complete Season 16

“Chopped”: Complete Season 40, 41

“Christina On The Coast”: Complete Season 1

“Honeymoon Hunters”: Complete Season 1

“House Hunters International”: Complete Season 129-134

“Island Life”: Complete Season 15

“Mediterranean Life”: Complete Season 1

“Murder in Paradise”: Complete Season 1

“Naked and Afraid”: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

“Property Brothers: Buying & Selling”: Complete Season 6

“Say Yes to the Dress”: Complete Season 17

“Sword Art Online: Alicization”: Complete Season

“Worst Bakers in America”: Complete Season 1

“Worst Cooks in America”: Complete Season 16

Aug. 21

“Find Me In Paris”: Complete Season 3

Aug. 22

“Love in the of Corona”: Series Premiere

Aug. 23

“Blindspot”: Complete Season 5

Aug. 26

“Mom”: Complete Season 7

Netflix

Movies

Top pick: “Mad Max”

With 2015’s “Mad Max Fury Road,” George Miller pulled off the unthinkable, making a sequel that surpasses the originial film more than 35 years after the fact. That doesn’t mean you should skip 1979’s “Mad Max,” though. The action sequences have aged a bit, but a young Mel Gibson is a magnetic presence, and Miller’s sprawling universe is already coming into focus.

Aug. 1

“A Knight’s Tale”

“Acts of Violence”

“The Addams Family”

“An Education”

“Being John Malkovich”

“Death at a Funeral”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Elizabeth Harvest”

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“Hardcore Henry”

“Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“Mad Max”

“Mr. Deeds”

“The NeverEnding Story”

“The NeverEnding Story 2”: The Next Chapter

“Nights in Rodanthe”

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Remember Me”

“Seabiscuit”

“The Ugly Truth”

“What Keeps You Alive”

Aug. 2

“Almost Love”

Aug. 5

“Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood”

Aug. 6

“The Rain: Season 3”

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods”

Aug. 7

“Berlin, Berlin”

Aug. 8

“The Promise”

“We Summon the Darkness”

Aug. 10

“Nightcrawler”

Aug. 11

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

Aug. 12

“Scary Movie 5”

Aug. 13

“Safety Not Guaranteed”

“Une fille facile / An Easy Girl”

Aug. 14

“Fearless”

“Project Power”

“Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun”

Aug. 16

“Johnny English”

“Les Misérables” (2012)

Aug. 17

“Crazy Awesome Teachers”

“Drunk Parents”

Aug. 19

“Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind”

Aug. 20

“John Was Trying to Contact Aliens”

Aug. 21

“Fuego negro”

“The Sleepover”

Aug. 23

“1BR”

“Septembers of Shiraz”

Aug. 26

“Rising Phoenix”

Aug. 27

“The Bridge Curse”

“The Frozen Ground”

Aug. 28

“All Together Now”

“Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins”

Aug. 31

“Casino Royale”

“Quantum of Solace”

TV Shows/Specials

Top pick: “Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning”

Dorchester native Sam Jay has carved an impressive path in her relatively short standup career. Beyond being recognized at Just for Laughs in Montreal and landing her own Netflix special (out Aug. 4), Jay is the first black lesbian writer in the history of “Saturday Night Live.” From iconic sketches like “Black Jeopardy” to adding her local knowledge to the colonial-era Boston vs. Philadelphia sketch, Jay is seriously funny.

Aug. 1

“Iron Man: Armored Adventures”: Season 1-2

”My Perfect Landing”: Season 1

“Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea”: Season 1

“The Next Step”: Season 6

“Operation Ouch”: Season 1

“Operation Ouch”: Special

“Super Monsters: The New Class”

“Toradora!”: Season 1

“Transformers Rescue Bots Academy”: S2

Aug. 2

“Connected”

Aug. 3

“Immigration Nation”

Aug. 4

“A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp”

“Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave”

“Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab”

“Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning”

Aug. 6

“The Rain: Season 3”

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods”

Aug. 7

“Alta Mar / High Seas”: Season 3

“The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space”

“¡Nailed It! México”: Season 2

“The New Legends of Monkey”: Season 2

“Selling Sunset: Season 3”

“Sing On! Germany”

“Tiny Creatures”

“Wizards: Tales of Arcadia”

“Word Party Songs”

“Work It”

Aug. 8

“Stateless”: Season 1

“What Is Love?”

“Yu-Gi-Oh!”: Season 1”

Aug. 9

“Japan Sinks”: 2020

“The Protector”: Season 4

Aug. 10

“GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event”

Aug. 11

“Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids”

Aug. 12

”(Un)Well”

Aug. 14

“3%”: Season 4”

“El robo del siglo”

“Glow Up”: Season 2

“The Legend of Korra”: Book One: Air

“The Legend of Korra”: Book Two: Spirits

“The Legend of Korra”: Book Three: Change

“The Legend of Korra”: Book Four: Balance

“Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun”

“Teenage Bounty Hunters”

Aug. 15

“Rita”: Season 5

“Stranger”: Season 2

Aug. 16

“Indian Matchmaking”

Aug. 17

Glitch Techs”: Season 2

Aug. 19

“DeMarcus Family Rules”

“High Score”

Aug. 20

“Biohackers”

“Good Kisser”

“Great Pretender”

Aug. 21

“Alien TV”

“Hoops”

“Lucifer”: Season 5

“Rust Valley Restorers”: Season 3

Aug. 25

“Emily’s Wonder Lab”

Trinkets”: Season 2

Aug. 26

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

“La venganza de Analía”

“Million Dollar Beach House”

Aug. 27

“The Bridge Curse”

“The Frozen Ground”

Aug. 28

“Cobra Kai”: Seasons 1-2

“I AM A KILLER: Released”

Amazon Prime

Movies

Top Pick: “Rain Man”

It’s been more than 30 years since the cultural sensation that was “Rain Man”. The film took home four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Barry Levinson) and a Best Actor statue for Dustin Hoffman. The actor’s portrayal of autistic savant Raymond Babbitt both made autism visible to the general public and entrenched certain stereotypes that still resonate today.

Aug. 1

“3:10 To Yuma”

“Four Weddings And A Funeral”

“Inception”

“Margin Call”

“My Bloody Valentine”

“Rain Man”

“Rustlers’ Rhapsody”

“Safe”

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“Spare Parts”

“Spider-Man 3”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Holiday”

“Top Gun”

Aug. 3

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

Aug. 5

“Arkansas”

Aug. 6

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Aug. 10

“Capone”

“Hard Night Falling’

“Lucky Day”

Aug. 14

“Bernie The Dolphin 2”

“Master”

Aug. 18

“The Cup”

Aug. 22

“The Legion”

Aug. 31

“Primal”

“The Courier”

TV Series/Specials

Top pick: “Californication”

By the “Californication” finished its first season back in 2007-08, it was hard to distinguish reality from fiction for its star, David Duchovny. The “X-Files” plays Hank Moody, a hedonistic writer whose libidinous ways cause trouble in his personal life. Meanwhile, in the summer of 2008, Duchovny checked himself into rehab for sex addiction, and he and his then-wife, Tea Leoni, announced they had been separated for months. It’s no wonder Duchovny snagged a Golden Globe win for his portrayal.

Aug. 1

“Beverly Hillbillies”: Season 1

“Beyond Scared Straight”: Season 1

“Bitchin’ Rides”: Season 1

“Blood”: Season 1

“Californication”: Season 1

“Chesapeake Shores”: Season 1

“Dusty’s Trail”: Season 1

“Fifth Ward”: Season 1

“Ice Road Truckers”: Season 1

“Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar”: Season 1

“Les Miserables”: Season 1

“Moveable Feast”: Season 1

“Riviera”: Season 1

“The Berenstein Bears”: Season 1

“The Teacher”: Season 1

Aug. 7

“Jessy and Nessy”: Season 1B

Aug. 14

“World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji”: Season 1

Aug. 21

“Clifford”: Season 2B

Aug. 31

“Inside the Boys”: Special