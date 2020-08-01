Neighbour arrested after man’s death

A man has been arrested after another man died in house fire on NSW’s South Coast overnight.
Emergency services responded to reports of a break-in and fire at a home on Leonard Street in Bomaderry, north of Nowra, about 10.40pm yesterday.
The home was already well alight when police arrived.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze, which had destroyed the home and a nearby vehicle.
A 49-year-old man was pulled from the home unresponsive and despite CPR attempts by paramedics, he died at the scene.
A second man, believed to be the older man’s son, was able to flee the home and escaped without injury.
A crime scene was established and the home has been examined by specialist forensic police.
About 12.35pm today, police attended a home on the same street and arrested a 26-year-old man.
He has been taken to Nowra Police Station, where he is assisting with inquiries.