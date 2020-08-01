NBA YoungBoy’s Ex Admits She Has Miscarriage After Faking Birth of His Child

Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kaylyn also issues an apology because the baby that she has been posting on her social media account is actually her brother’s and not hers.

Earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again made headlines after a report surfaced that he welcomed two children with two different women. However, it turned out that he only welcomed one children because his ex, Kaylyn, recently revealed that she did not give birth and that she actually had a miscarriage.

For those who were wondering about the identity of the baby Kaylyn frequently posted on Instagram Stories, the makeup mogul confessed that the baby is actually her brother’s and that she simply pretended that the baby was hers. Because of that, she issued an apology for deceiving people who believed that she really gave birth to YB’s child.

She wrote via Instagram Stories, “Hey, so even though it’s no one’s business people might hate me. Stop supporting me or anything of the sort… I lost my child. It’s been something that I can’t accept at all.” Kaylyn later added that she really was pregnant with the rapper’s baby and insisted that she did not lie about it. “I’ve never faked pregnancy or anything of that sort, but it’s no need to continuously carry that weight on me,” she said. “I’m sorry to those led astray or confused about anything. Thank you.”

In a separate post, Kaylyn doubled down on her apology. “I’m really sorry. I’m taking the time to work on myself,” she said.

Prior to Kaylyn’s confession, YB already went on an Instagram Live session to make it clear that he only welcomed one child last June. “Aye look, I got four little boys, right?” the rapper explained. “Matter fact one of they birthday today. I got four little boys and I got one daughter; her name is Armani. I got one daughter on the way, though. I got one daughter that was born. Y’all gotta stop that weird s**t.”