NBA Saturday Primetime on – watch free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube | NBA News

The Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 6pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, app and ‘ YouTube channel.



Live NBA: Miami @ Denver





Saturday 1st August 6:00pm



While the Heat and the Nuggets secured their playoff places before entering the NBA’s Disney bubble, both teams have plenty to play for in their eight seeding games before the postseason.

Miami are two-and-a-half games behind the third-placed Boston Celtics and a quick restart to their campaign could see them improve their playoff seeding.



















1:32



Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage game between the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat



Led by Jimmy Butler, the Heat are one of the most well-rounded teams in the East. Center Bam Adebayo has enjoyed the best season of his career while young stars Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have all proved their value this year. Miami also added experience at the February trade deadline, bringing in veterans Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala.

The Nuggets’ preparation for the restart has not been smooth. Their franchise player Nikola Jokic tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia and arrived late at the central Florida campus. Team-mates Torrey Craig, Monte Morris and Gary Harris were also late arrivals.



















2:02



Bol Bol scored 16 points, grabbed 10 boards and blocked six shots in the Nuggets’ first scrimmage, a 89-82 win over the Wizards



With a depleted roster, Denver won one of their three scrimmage games, beating the Washington Wizards and losing to the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic. One positive to emerge from those games was the play of 7ft 2in rookie Bol Bol, who stuffed the stat sheet against the Wizards with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in his Denver debut.

Watch the Heat take on the Nuggets via a free live stream on skysports.com, the mobile app and ‘ YouTube channel on Saturday night from 6pm

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have ? Get the Action and Arena pack, click here.