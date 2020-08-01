NBA games today: Full TV schedule for 2020 season restart on Saturday, Aug. 1

Lisa Witt
The NBA’s official restart of its 2019-20 season in the Orlando bubble technically came Thursday night with a doubleheader featuring Pelicans vs. Jazz and Lakers vs. Clippers, but Saturday’s slate of NBA games is the second in what will be 15 straight days of nonstop basketball.

Each of the 22 teams that were invited to resume the NBA season after four-plus months away from the court is scheduled to play eight seeding games before the playoffs begin in mid-August. That means the NBA had to pack up to six games per day over the span of a couple weeks — a beautiful sight for basketball fans.

National TV broadcasts of the NBA games from the Orlando bubble will be shown by four different networks — ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBATV — and Saturday’s schedule features an ESPN quadruple-header. 

Below is the complete schedule of NBA games for Saturday, Aug. 1, including the four national TV games.

NBA games today

Saturday’s schedule of games is about as good as it gets for the casual NBA fan. It features four national TV games in a row, all on ESPN. The only exception is the 76ers-Pacers game, which only will be available locally or on NBA League Pass.

GameTime (ET)National TV
Heat vs. Nuggets1 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Jazz vs. Thunder3:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Pelicans vs. Clippers6 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
76ers vs. Pacers7 p.m.
Lakers vs. Raptors8:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

ESPN and TNT are available from almost all United States cable providers, but NBATV is only offered by Verizon (channels 89 and 589) and Comcast (channels 734 and 478).

For those who have ESPN and TNT included in their cable/satellite subscriptions, live stream presentations of those networks’ NBA games can be found on the ESPN app and the Watch TNT app, respectively.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the four, fuboTV, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

Of the four services, Hulu is the only one that does not carry NBATV. FuboTV carries NBATV but not ESPN or TNT.

All NBA seeding games played in Orlando also will be available to steam via NBA League Pass at a reduced price ($28.99) since there are so few games left in the season. However, games on NBA League Pass are blacked out in local markets.

NBA schedule 2020

The full 2020 NBA regular-season schedule, including tip-off times and TV channels, is listed below by date.

Times and TV channels for the final two days of seeding games have not yet been revealed.

July 30

GameTime (ET)National TV
Jazz vs. Pelicans6:30 p.m.TNT
Clippers vs. Lakers9 p.m.TNT

July 31

GameTime (ET)National TV
Magic vs. Nets2:30 p.m.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers4 p.m.NBA TV
Suns vs. Wizards4 p.m.
Celtics vs. Bucks6:30 p.m.ESPN
Kings vs. Spurs8 p.m.
Rockets vs. Mavericks9 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 1 

GameTime (ET)National TV
Heat vs. Nuggets1 p.m.ESPN
Jazz vs. Thunder3:30 p.m.ESPN
Pelicans vs. Clippers6 p.m.ESPN
76ers vs. Pacers7 p.m.
Lakers vs. Raptors8:30 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 2

GameTime (ET)National TV
Wizards vs. Nets2 p.m.
Trail Blazers vs. Celtics3:30 p.m.ABC
Spurs vs. Grizzlies4 p.m.
Kings vs. Magic6 p.m.NBA TV
Bucks vs. Rockets8:30 p.m.ABC
Mavericks vs. Suns9 p.m.

Aug. 3

GameTime (ET)National TV
Raptors vs. Heat1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Nuggets vs. Thunder4 p.m.NBA TV
Pacers vs. Wizards4 p.m.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans6:30 p.m.ESPN
Spurs vs. 76ers8 p.m.
Lakers vs. Jazz9 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 4

GameTime (ET)National TV
Nets vs. Bucks1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Mavericks vs. Kings2:30 p.m.
Suns vs. Clippers4 p.m.NBA TV
Magic vs. Pacers6 p.m.
Celtics vs. Heat6:30 p.m.TNT
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 5

GameTime (ET)National TV
Grizzlies vs. Jazz2:30 p.m.
76ers vs. Wizards4 p.m.NBA TV
Nuggets vs. Spurs4 p.m.
Thunder vs. Lakers6:30 p.m.ESPN
Raptors vs. Magic8 p.m.
Nets vs. Celtics9 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 6

GameTime (ET)National TV
Pelicans vs. Kings1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Heat vs. Bucks4 p.m.TNT
Pacers vs. Suns4 p.m.
Clippers vs. Mavericks6:30 p.m.TNT
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets8 p.m.
Lakers vs. Rockets9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 7

GameTime (ET)National TV
Jazz vs. Spurs1 p.m.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies4 p.m.NBA TV
Kings vs. Nets5 p.m.
Magic vs. 76ers6:30 p.m.TNT
Wizards vs. Pelicans8 p.m.
Celtics vs. Raptors9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 8

GameTime (ET)National TV
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers1 p.m.TNT
Jazz vs. Nuggets3:30 p.m.TNT
Lakers vs. Pacers6 p.m.TNT
Suns vs. Heat7:30 p.m.
Bucks vs. Mavericks8:30 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 9

GameTime (ET)National TV
Wizards vs. Thunder12:30 p.m.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors2 p.m.
Spurs vs. Pelicans3 p.m.ABC
Magic vs. Celtics5 p.m.
76ers vs. Trail Blazers6:30 p.m.NBA TV
Rockets vs. Kings8 p.m.
Nets vs. Clippers9 p.m.NBA TV

Aug. 10

GameTime (ET)National TV
Thunder vs. Suns2:30 p.m.
Mavericks vs. Jazz3 p.m.NBA TV
Raptors vs. Bucks6:30 p.m.ESPN
Pacers vs. Heat8 p.m.
Nuggets vs. Lakers9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 11

GameTime (ET)National TV
Nets vs. Magic1 p.m.
Rockets vs. Spurs2 p.m.NBA TV
Suns vs. 76ers4:30 p.m.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks5 p.m.
Celtics vs. Grizzlies6:30 p.m.TNT
Pelicans vs. Kings9 p.m.TNT
Bucks vs. Wizards9 p.m.

Aug. 12

GameTime (ET)National TV
Pacers vs. Rockets4 p.m.NBA TV
Raptors vs. 76ers6:30 p.m.ESPN
Heat vs. Thunder8 p.m.
Clippers vs. Nuggets9 p.m.ESPN

Aug. 13

GameTime (ET) National TV
Wizards vs. CelticsTBDTBD
Trail Blazers vs. NetsTBDTBD
Kings vs. LakersTBDTBD
Bucks vs. GrizzliesTBDTBD
Pelicans vs. MagicTBDTBD
Mavericks vs. SunsTBDTBD
Spurs vs. JazzTBDTBD

Aug. 14

GameTime (ET) National TV
76ers vs. RocketsTBDTBD
Heat vs. PacersTBDTBD
Thunder vs. ClippersTBDTBD
Nuggets vs. RaptorsTBDTBD

