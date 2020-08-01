‘Money Heist’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

Netflix

Netflix has decided to pick up the crime drama series also known as ‘La Casa de Papel’ for one last season with production taking place outside the U.S.

–

Hit Netflix crime drama “Money Heist” has been renewed for its fifth and final season.

The Spanish-language series, also known as “La Casa de Papel (The House of Paper)”, will begin production on its last episodes on Monday (03Aug20), with filming taking place in Denmark, Spain and Portugal.

“Narcos” actor Miguel Angel Silvestre and “The Invisible Line” ‘s Patrick Criado have also been added to the cast for the final season, which focuses on the exploits of a criminal mastermind known as The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte.

The newcomers join fellow show regulars Ursula Cobero, Itziar Ituno, and Pedro Alonso.

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” said creator and showrunner Alex Pina. “How to put The Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

A premiere date has yet to be revealed, but season four launched on the streaming service in April (20).