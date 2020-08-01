MMA fighter Ahmad Al Darmaki confront referee after refusing to release hold against Bogdan Kirilenko

MMA fighter Ahmad Al Darmaki is under fire after what has been described as a “despicable” act during a fight in Abu Dhabi.

Al Darmaki had his opponent Bogdan Kirilenko in a rear naked choke, earning the submission after Kirilenko tapped out.

But inexplicably Al Darmaki refused to release the hold, forcing referee Marc Goddard to intervene and pull him away.

Al Darmaki took exception to Goddard’s actions, twice shoving the referee and grabbing his shirt.

Goddard overturned the result, disqualifying Al Darmaki.

Al Darmaki’s actions were condemned by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who said the sport’s governing body needed to take further action.

“Great job by Goddard. Despicable behaviour by Al Darmaki. Holds onto the choke way too long and then gets physical with the ref. Unacceptable behaviour. Should be DQ’d, suspended and fined,” Helwani tweeted.

Goddard took it all in his stride, later tweeting: “All in a days work!”