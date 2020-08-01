MLB Star Mike Trout and Wife Jessica Welcome Baby Boy

Welcome to the world of parenthood, Mike Trout!

The Los Angeles Angels baseball player and his wife Jessica Trout welcomed their first child into the world earlier this week.

“Our greatest gift from above. We are so in love,” the baseball star shared on Instagram on Saturday, August 1. “Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout.”

The couple’s first child arrived in the middle of MLB season that has been dramatically adjusted because of the Coronavirus pandemic. All players are following strict protocols to make sure team organizations stay safe and healthy during an abbreviated season.

Mike himself previously expressed hesitation about being part of the 2020 season in an effort to protect his pregnant wife. “Honestly, I still don’t feel that comfortable. It’s gonna be tough. I’ve got to be really cautious these next couple weeks,” he told reporters back in June. “I don’t want to test positive. I don’t want to bring it back to my wife. It’s a tough situation we’re in.”