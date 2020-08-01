Microsoft today announced plans to “shift toward a transformational AI-powered assistant experience” in its Microsoft 365 apps, which will involve refocusing its “areas of innovation and development.”

As a result, Microsoft is ending all support for third-party Cortana skills and eliminating the Cortana apps for iOS and Android devices. Third-party Cortana skills will be deprecated on September 7, while the iOS and Android apps will stop being supported in early 2021.

Microsoft says that the Cortana Windows 10 experience, Cortana integration in Outlook mobile, and upcoming Cortana voice assistance in the Teams mobile app can be used to do things like manage calendar and email and join meetings.

Microsoft also plans to end support for the Cortana integration in the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker in January 2021. Speaker owners who used Cortana are eligible for a $50 Microsoft gift card as compensation.

Tags: Microsoft, Cortana

This article, "Microsoft Shutting Down Cortana App for iOS and Android,quot; first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums