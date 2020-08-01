Matt Kemp makes strong first impression in Rockies uniform at Coors Field with pinch-hit double

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

The former Rockies killer has officially become a Colorado asset.

Matt Kemp contributed a clutch swing in the Rockies’ 8-7 loss to the Padres in the home opener at Coors Field on Saturday, as the veteran slugger raked a two-RBI, pinch-hit double in the sixth inning off left-hander Matt Strahm.

The immediate production in Kemp’s first at-bat in purple pinstripes in LoDo was not unexpected from the former Dodgers star, as prior to signing with Colorado, the veteran had 77 RBIs against the Rockies in Denver, tied for the second-most opponent RBIs in Coors Field history. He also entered the game with a .327 average and 21 home runs at the stadium.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR