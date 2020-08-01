Mastercard and Visa Are Making Bold Moves Toward Mass Crypto Adoption By Cointelegraph

Mastercard and Visa Are Making Bold Moves Toward Mass Crypto Adoption



Leading global payment companies Mastercard (NYSE:) and Visa (NYSE:) have been making moves to accelerate the support of cryptocurrency payment processors by opening up new options for users around the world. Both companies made strong statements in support of the use of cryptocurrencies in July by announcing respective projects and collaborations that are driving the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The positive attitude toward cryptocurrency exchanges and payment platforms from the world’s largest traditional payment processors signals a shift in perception from the traditional financial space. Mastercard has been actively encouraging exchanges and payment service providers to enlist in its recently expanded cryptocurrency card program, becoming partners in just a few weeks as part of its Accelerate program. Meanwhile, Visa outlined its vision of the cryptocurrency space with an overarching theme of positivity toward the market and the role it will play.

