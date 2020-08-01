Marqise Lee is seventh Pats player to opt out

New England Patriots players are dropping like flies.
According to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, wide receiver Marqise Lee has opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.
Lee becomes the seventh Patriot to opt out, joining Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Brandon Bolden, Marcus Cannon, Najee Toran and Dan Vitale.
The Patriots signed Lee, a former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, to a one-year deal in April. Through five seasons in Jacksonville, the 2014 second-round pick has reeled in 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns.
Lee likely would’ve been the odd man out among Patriots receivers in 2020. New England will be relying on Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski to handle the workload in 2020.
With seven Patriots already sitting out the season, there’s potential for more to opt out as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States.
