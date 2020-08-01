Marlins players didn’t follow safety protocols while in Atlanta?

Miami has had 18 players and two staff members test positive for COVID-19 during baseball’s first week in action. The Marlins season currently is on hold as the league tries to figure out the next steps.

The coronavirus also has made its way to other Major League Baseball clubhouses. The Philadelphia Phillies’ weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed after multiple members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The St. Louis Cardinals also reported two positive cases on Friday, resulting in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers being postponed.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly sent a memo to the MLBPA on Friday stating that the season is in jeopardy and the players need to get their act together if they want to salvage what remains of the 2020 campaign.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan even reports that the league has notified networks broadcasting MLB games to seek alternate programming after this weekend in the event the league shuts down.

There were 29 positive tests across MLB over the past week, the league announced Friday. MLB reported that 21 of those positive tests were from one team. However, they didn’t state which organization the 21 positive tests came from, though we have a pretty good idea.