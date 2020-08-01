Marine Stewardship Council Sustainability Certification Suspension Amidst Sustainable Management of Fishery

Article content continued

The official MSC suspension will become effective on August 1, 2020 and will allow processing for 30 days beyond that date. The association chose to have MSC suspend versus a self-suspension in an effort to notify all stakeholders and ease transition for customers.

“Although we don’t have any direct role in the outcome of this federal case and the ultimate impact to our industry, we are confident we will regain MSC certification through our ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards of sustainability,” said Craig Rief, President of MCSLA. “We will actively participate with the upcoming biological opinion and provide any necessary resources to assist NOAA, MSC, and our stakeholders in our steadfast commitment to protect threatened and endangered marine life while providing the highest quality product to all consumers.”

About Maine Certified Sustainable Lobster Association

The Maine Certified Sustainable Lobster Association (MCSLA) is an open collaborative effort between private and public stakeholders of the Maine Lobster Fishery. Our goal is to ensure and promote the certified sustainability of the Maine Lobster Fishery while protecting all marine mammals. Working together to educate industry participants, our communities and customers worldwide about Maine Lobster sustainability certification programs and initiatives. http://www.mainecertified.org/home.html

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200801005004/en/

Contacts

Press Contact:

Craig Rief, President, MCSLA

Portland, ME

(603)397-5331

[email protected]

#distro