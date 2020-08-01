Majak Daw inspires Kangaroos to thumping win over dismal Adelaide Crows

Inspirational Kangaroos star Majak Daw says all the struggles he has endured over the last two years in his life are worth the feeling of winning with his teammates again.

Playing his first AFL match in 706 days, Daw’s return and a clash against a lowly Adelaide said proved to be the tonic North Melbourne desperately required.

Rhyce Shaw’s men were dominant from the first bounce, kicking the AFL’s highest score this season to run out 19. 5. (119) to 7. 8. (50) winners at Metricon Stadium.

Daw provided one of the moments of the season after he kicked his only goal for the match in the final quarter, before being mobbed by every single one of his teammates.

Majak Daw is congratulated by his teammates prior to his triumphant AFL return (Getty)

“It’s been two years since I played and there’s no better feeling than winning, but I think over the past few years, the battles I’ve gone through, it’s worth it, winning with your teammates, my family at home watching,” Daw told Fox Footy after the win.

“I haven’t been able to do it by myself, there’s been so many people involved, the footy club has been amazing, the wider public, even when I was in hospital, the hospital staff there they looked after me.

“I was pretty strong early on and the support of the club, the club doctors, the psychs who have worked with me, the strength and conditioning staff — I told them ‘this is what I want to do, I want to come back and play’, so they backed me in and they helped me get here.

“It was tough at stages, a few injuries here and there, hammy, pec, but nothing beats playing AFL footy and that’s why I wanted to do it so much.”

The Adelaide Crows are still searching for their first win of the season after being smashed by North (Getty)

Daw admitted that he was “trying to chase a goal all day” before sending a message to all the Kangaroos fans in lockdown back in Victoria.

“I tried to kick one from outside 50, that was outside my range, but it was just so good to kick a goal and to celebrate and get the boys going,” he said.

“Just a message to finish off to everyone back home in Victoria, they’re doing it pretty tough at the moment, so to our supporters I hope this win means something to you.”

After axing star duo Jared Polec and Ben Brown in the lead-up to the clash, the Kangaroos were led by strong performances from Jed Anderson, Luke McDonald and veteran duo Shaun Higgins and Todd Goldstein.

The loss extended Adelaide’s losing streak across two seasons to a club-record 12, with the Crows all but certain to get its first wooden spoon since entering the AFL in 1991.