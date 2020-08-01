Love & Hip Hop Rapper Trick Daddy Getting Penis Enlargement Surgery!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rap legend and Love & Hip Hop star Trick Daddy is undergoing penis enlargement surgery, MTO News has learned. The rapper announced that he plans on getting the surgery over the summer.

And while some fans think that the 45 year old rapper was joking – MTO News has confirmed that he’s NOT.

Watch:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR