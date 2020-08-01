Love & Hip Hop Rapper Trick Daddy Getting Penis Enlargement Surgery!!

Rap legend and Love & Hip Hop star Trick Daddy is undergoing penis enlargement surgery, MTO News has learned. The rapper announced that he plans on getting the surgery over the summer.

And while some fans think that the 45 year old rapper was joking – MTO News has confirmed that he’s NOT.

Watch:

That surgery is available – so Trick wasn’t joking.

Penis enlargement through “fat grafting” is one of the most popular new surgeries for men. The procedure claims to be able to increase the girth of the shaft of the penis.

How does it work? Well, a liposuction procedure is necessary in order to collect the fat for transfer. The fat is then purified, removing cell debris, blood, and infiltration fluid.

Next, a small incision is made at either the base of the penis or within a previous circumcision scar so that the cannula can be inserted. Fat is then distributed around the shaft of the penis, between 30-65mL.

Once complete, the fat is manually manipulated to ensure an even dispersal of the fat. No stitches are typically necessary unless combined with a more invasive implant procedure.

Patient generally have to wear loose fitting clothes for 1-2 weeks, but can resume penetrative sex after 1-2 weeks. Doctors recommend that men who underwent the procedure should refrain from strenuous exercise for 1 month.