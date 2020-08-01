Louisiana OL coach D.J. Looney dies of heart attack at age 31

Louisiana offensive line coach D.J. Looney died Saturday of a heart attack at the age of 31.
Looney died following a team workout at Cajun Field, the school announced.
Looney had previously worked as a graduate assistant at Georgia under Kirby Smart, as well as a tight ends coach at alma mater Mississippi State under Dan Mullen. In his role as Louisiana offensive line coach, he helped develop Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson, both of whom were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Prior to his coaching career, Looney played as an offensive lineman at Mississippi State.