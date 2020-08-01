Lorenzo Cain opts out of season amid COVID-19 concerns

In five games this season, the two-time All-Star was averaging .333 at the plate with six hits and two RBI.

As for who could fill Cain’s position, Avisail Garcia, Ryan Braun and Ben Gamel are a few options for Milwaukee.

Cain’s decision comes after 18 players and three staff members in the Miami Marlins organization tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week. Similarly, the St. Louis Cardinals now are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, as six members of their organization have tested positive.

Miami players reportedly disregarded the league’s safety protocols and went to a bar while in Atlanta, and a few members of the Cardinals organization reportedly went to a casino. Quite clearly, the blatant disregard for health and safety protocols was enough for Cain to opt out.

Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz also opted out of the season on Saturday, citing coronavirus-related health concerns as a reason to do so.

The coronavirus also has made its way to other MLB clubhouses. The Philadelphia Phillies’ weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed after multiple members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly sent a memo to the MLBPA on Friday stating that the season is in jeopardy and the players need to get their act together if they want to salvage what remains of the 2020 campaign.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan even reports that the league has notified networks broadcasting MLB games to seek alternate programming after this weekend in the event the league shuts down.

There were 29 positive tests across MLB over the past week, the league announced Friday. MLB reported that 21 of those positive tests were from one team. However, they didn’t state which organization the 21 positive tests came from, though we have a pretty good idea.