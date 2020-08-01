Logic Says Joe Budden’s Harsh Critiques Of Him Have Contributed To His Depression

As someone who has been part of the music industry for many years, Joe Budden’s voice has become prominent in criticizing the next generation of artists through his podcast, and Logic is speaking out about some of Joe’s harsh words toward him.

While speaking with Rosenberg, Logic says that while Joe is not the end all be all of the business, his words do have impact, and have contributed to his depression.

“I’m not in control of this guys. This dude doesn’t like me for whatever reason,” he says. “He wants to say I’m not black enough, I’m not good enough, and he’s a person who has led to some of my depression and some of my darkest spaces.”

He goes on to say that while he is still here and has learned to be strong through the criticism, Joe’s words have the ability to make people want harm themselves.

“He can take that however he wants, but bro, your words make people want to kill themselves.”

Logic has spoken publicly about his struggles with being a biracial rapper, who looks more like his white mother than his Black father, Robert Bryson Hall. Joe has spoken about his race in regard to his music, which Logic hasn’t taken kindly to.

Joe apologized for some of his comments last week, saying that he went a little too far with his comments because of some of the things he was going through personally.

“Logic I’m sorry man,” he said. “Last week I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room. And just hating myself and life, honestly. Unfortunately, I projected some f that onto you Lodge. And for that I apologize.”

