Lions place Matthew Stafford on reserve COVID-19 list

This means Stafford has either tested positive for the virus or has been in close contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19. It does not necessarily mean that he has the virus himself.

Either way, this is somewhat concerning news in that Stafford’s wife, Kelly, just recently overcame a brain tumor. She could potentially be seen as high-risk. The couple also recently welcomed a baby girl.

NFL’s COVID-19 protocols are stringent in that a player needs three consecutive negative tests to enter a facility. It’s not yet known where Stafford is in that regard.

The No. 1 pick of Detroit back in 2009, Stafford is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him miss eight games with fractured bones in his back. The Pro Bowler was the subject of trade rumors early in the offseason, but those have since subsided.