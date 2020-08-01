liber v14: Avita launches Liber V14 laptop in India, price starts at Rs 41,490

Expanding its laptop portfolio, US-based lifestyle tech brand Avita has launched its latest marquee laptop, Liber V14 in India. The key highlights of the laptop is its thin and light profile, 10th-generation Intel Core processors and top-up camera.

Avita Liber V14 laptop: Pricing and availability

The company has launched the laptop in two variants — 8GB + 512GB and 8GB + 256GB SSD and the price starts at Rs 41,490. Also, both the variants will come with MS Office. The laptop is available for purchase from across the major online retail stores including Amazon, Flipkart and Ingram.

Avita Liber V14 laptop: Specifications

The laptop is powered by 10th-generation processors paired with Intel UHD integrated graphics. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB/512GB SSD storage. Liber V14 boasts a 14-inch anti-glare IPS FHD LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Aviata has also used metal chassis for better durability.

The laptop also comes with a large trackpad that supports up to four-finger smart gestures. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner for additional security.

Connectivity options on the laptop include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB 3.0 ports and more.

