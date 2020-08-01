Kyle Freeland mows, Trevor Story dazzles as Colorado cruises past San Diego

The Kyle Freeland that Rockies fans know and love, he who conquered Coors Field in 2018, showed up on Saturday against the Padres. So did vintage Matt Kemp, homering in his first Rockies home start. And, there were web gems and a Trevor Story bomb mixed in, too.

As a result, Colorado cruised to a 6-1 win over the Padres, quickly turning the page from the late-inning, gut-punch loss to San Diego in the home opener on Friday.

The Rockies got on the board first using small-ball in the second inning. Drew Butera’s sacrifice fly scored Garrett Hampson to make it 1-0, and then a throwing error by Padres southpaw Joey Lucchesi on a pickoff attempt to first allowed Chris Owings to score. Charlie Blackmon added an RBI single to make it 3-0.

