Killer Heroin Hits Louisville – Dozens Overdose On A City Block! (Graphic Video)

A new batch of killer heroin hit the streets of Louisville this weekend. And MTO News learned that it could be coming to a city near you very soon.

Here is the video – warning very graphic

LINK TO THE VIDEO

The batch is so strong, that it can make an entire neighborhood of drug users overdose. Yesterday, a local drug dealer from Louisville got his hands on a new batch of the “killer” heroin.

He decided to give it out to some of his customers, and the results were nothing short of devastating.

As the video shows, more than a dozen drug users overdosed immediately. There were men and women laid out all along a stretch of road.

Eventually medical assistance was called, and all of the overdosed addicts were taken away to local hospitals.

LINK TO THE VIDEO