Joe Pesci Clashes With Neighbors Over Dock Expansion

WENN

The ‘Irishman’ actor calls out two of his Jersey Shore neighbors over their plans to build docks that extend 315 feet out into Barnegat Bay in New Jersey.

Joe Pesci has written a letter in opposition to a proposed dock expansion by one his New Jersey neighbours.

According to editors at Fox News, the “Goodfellas” star is at war with two of his Jersey Shore neighbours over plans to build docks that extend 315 feet out into Barnegat Bay, near his home in West Point Island.

In a letter written last October (19), Pesci has urged officials to halt the construction plans “before it’s too late,” insisting the all-new docks should be no longer than his own in length.

“More than doubling the length of these docks undoubtedly would block views of the Bay currently enjoyed by other area homeowners,” wrote Pesci of the proposed construction. “More importantly, these extensions would force boaters, kayakers and paddlers in this area – which include children in addition to adults – to operate in waters far from land, and accordingly in the wakes of large watercraft.”

“As a 30-year resident of West Point Island, I respectfully ask the department to take this opportunity to stop this trend now by denying the pending applications before it is too late,” the star of “The Irishman” ‘s letter concludes.

Pesci owns an eight-bed, eight-bath house on the bay in Lavallette, New Jersey, which, according to Realtor.com, was put on the market for $6.5 million (£5 million) last year.

His letter was one of more than 30 notes of opposition collected by attorney Philip Mylod, who represents one of the families which is also fighting the pair of dock expansions.

“If it’s approved, they’ll have docks going out 300 feet to reach the four-foot-deep water,” Mylod said of the planned expansions.

The state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) New Jersey Tidelands Resource Council is currently waiting for a ruling from the state Attorney General’s office clarifying “who gets what when it comes to riparian rights,” he said.

Pesci and his neighbours are also challenging the legality of a waterfront home in the community that already has a double-length, 315-foot dock, noted Mylod.

While approval for that dock was granted in 2018, the opposing homeowners believe it was improperly permitted by the state.