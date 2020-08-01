JJ Redick takes shot at Donald Trump amid NBA restart

Donald Trump is completely against kneeling during the national anthem, so he’ll probably be chiming in via Twitter on the demonstrations being held by NBA teams to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

However, New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick isn’t worried at all about Trump’s potential comments, and if the president chooses not to watch games because players are kneeling during the national anthem, then players still won’t be worried.

“First of all, I don’t think anybody in the NBA cares if President Trump watches basketball. I couldn’t care less,” Redick told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes following the Pelicans’ loss to the Utah Jazz.

“As far as his base, I think regardless of the specificity of tweeting about the NBA, every tweet of his is meant to divide, every tweet is meant to incite, every tweet is meant to embolden his base. So (last week) was no different.”

Trump tweeted last week that players kneeling during the national anthem will ruin the game for him.