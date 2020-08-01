Jets LB C.J. Mosley opts out of 2020 NFL season

This is absolutely huge news for the Jets, who were counting on Mosley to be the leader of their defense in 2020. Last season, he played in just two games, suffering a groin injury early on.

The Jets signed Mosley to a huge five-year contract in free agency last spring. He was set to make $6 million in base salary, with a $1.5 million bonus for signing and $10 million in roster bonuses.

A former first-round pick out of Alabama, Mosley played his first five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. In 79 career games, he’s racked up 588 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.