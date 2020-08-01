Jamie Overton to join Surrey from Somerset at end of season | Cricket News





Jamie Overton will join Surrey in November

Somerset pace bowler Jamie Overton will join Surrey at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year deal and will make the switch in November.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “We’re very pleased Jamie will be joining us and I look forward to seeing him perform in a Surrey shirt.

“Jamie is a genuine quick bowler and his pace and bounce gives a real X-factor to his armoury. His style of bowling will be well suited to The Kia Oval pitches.

Overton has taken 164 first-class wickets in his career

“He has all the necessary attributes to play for England and we will be working hard to help him achieve that goal.”

Overton, who has taken 164 wickets in his 64 first-class appearances, added: “From the moment that Alec made contact and talked me through the opportunity, I was excited about coming to Surrey.

“I’m obviously aware of the club’s history and success and these were all major attractions for me in moving from Somerset.

“I needed a fresh challenge to test myself and see how good I can be. I’ve got high aspirations and I’m hoping that being here and working with all involved on and off the pitch I can achieve those dreams.”