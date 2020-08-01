In Britain, the Economic Comeback Is in the Suburbs

Without tourists and office workers, city centers in Britain are suffering steep economic losses from the measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Even though shops and restaurants have been allowed to reopen since being ordered shut in March, foot traffic in central London was down 72 percent in mid-July compared with last year, according to Springboard data on retail activity. If the pandemic permanently alters the way many people work, shop and travel, this slump will become entrenched and cities will no longer be the essential engines of growth that they once were to national economies.

It is a serious problem for Robin Baxter, the 27-year-old co-owner of Hideaway Coffee in central London. The small coffee shop, situated in a Soho courtyard, was dependent on nearby office workers before the pandemic.

“We used to go through 30 kilos of coffee a week, and now we’re going through just under a kilo a day,” Mr. Baxter said. The shop used to be open from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Now it opens at 9 a.m. and closes once they it does not have a customer come in for an hour — usually around three or four in the afternoon, he said.

Areas out of town, however, appear to be benefiting from people’s desire to meet and shop in less densely populated places closer to home. Mr. Wolstencroft said the new store’s suburban location in Summertown was an advantage. The foot traffic at other Daunt stores in more residential areas in North London have given him a reason for optimism. “These feel quite normal,” he said.