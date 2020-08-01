I Don’t Need Fake Attention

Instagram

A week after rumors swirled about his sexual preference due to his ‘sucking d**k’ lyrics, the 4PF artist clarifies that people have been misinterpreting his song.

–

42 Dugg has set the record straight after rumors swirled about his sexual preference last week. People suspected that he’s gay after listening to a snippet of his new song, in which he allegedly confessed that he was forced to suck d**k for a living.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, July 31, the Detroit-born star snapped at those who were spreading the rumors. “I understand this s**t getting out of reach but man y’all gotta stop tagging me in all this fake s**t/gay s**t,” wrote the “Grace” and “We Paid” hitmaker. “Ion need no fake attention ion wanna be on no blog if it’s not about music. I’m not gone get caught doing no hoe s**t cause it’s not in me. Real n***as Hold up every time.”

He added in the caption of the now-deleted post, “Look me up ask about me , ain’t no hoe s**t gone ever come up EVER. I can’t speak on nobody else But DUGGA ask anybody I was in juvenile with ,prison anything I been holding this s**t down since 11 I been to jail 7 times ain’t never had ah co defendant ain’t never been on no h** s**t. I ain’t gotta Fake S**T REAL N***A ITS GONE SELL.”

<br />

In the song in question, Dugg seemingly spitted, “I was out here suckin’ d**k/ I was tryna pay the rent.” His name soon became trending on social media, with many speculating that he’s gay after listening to the song. “LMAOOOO N***A SAID HE WAS OUT THERE SUCKING D**K TO PAY THE RENT,” one reacted. “42 dugg gay omfg.” Another wondered, “so 42 dugg is gay? or he like some of yall who be sucking d**k sometimes but got a girl?”

Dugg later debunked the claim and insisted that people heard his verse wrong. “H**S OUT HERE SUCKIN D**K… I WAS TRYNA PAY HER RENT,” he clarified the lyrics on his Twitter account. But people were not convinced and accused him of lying.

Following the gay speculation, Dugg, whose real name is Dion Marquise Hayes, was reportedly dropped by Lil Baby‘s 4PF label. The “Drip Too Hard” emcee allegedly replied, “He’s not 4PF,” when he’s asked what he thought about his former friend seemingly admitting to be a gay prostitute.