How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Nominees

The 2020 Emmy Awards nominees have been revealed, and now the Television Academy voters will decide what is the most outstanding television of the last calendar year. Netflix reigns supreme with the most nominations, but the streamer face big competition from HBO, Amazon, and Hulu — not to mention a surprise nod for Disney+’s The Mandalorian in the Best Drama Series category.
Thanks to a new rule, the Emmy categories have expanded to allow for more nominees, which means there’s more to watch than ever. This is a guide for everyone who wants to feel caught up going into the award ceremony and scream righteously at the TV if your favorites aren’t awarded for their hard work. TV Guide has compiled the list of Emmy nominees and where you can stream them right now so you’re ready for the big night. You can scroll to find each nominee by category or press CTRL+F (Command+F for Macs) and search for a title you wish to binge.
The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2020 Emmy Nominations
Happy streaming, and may the odds be ever in your favorite show’s favor.
(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)
Drama Categories
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)
The Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu
Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)
The Mandalorian
Where to Stream: Disney+
Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix
Stranger Things
Where to Stream: Netflix
Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+
Brian Cox, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Billy Porter, Pose
Where to Stream: Netflix
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)
Laura Linney, Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)
Zendaya, Euphoria
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)
Julia Garner, Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix
Sarah Snook, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Where to Stream: Netflix
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Where to Stream: Disney+
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
James Cromwell, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Where to Stream: Hulu, Netflix
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Where to Stream: Netflix
Harriet Walter, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Comedy Categories
Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Dead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix
The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling
Insecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
The Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon
Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed
What We Do in the Shadows
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu, Sling TV
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Where to Stream: Showtime, Showtime Anytime
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Where to Stream: Hulu
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed
Issa Rae, Insecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Where to Stream: Hulu
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Where to Stream: Netflix
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Where to Stream: Amazon
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon
Bette Midler, The Politician
Where to Stream: Netflix
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Limited Series or Television Movie
Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Where to Stream: Hulu
Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu
Unbelievable
Where to Stream: Netflix
Unorthodox
Where to Stream: Netflix
Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Television Movie
American Son
Where to Stream: Netflix
Bad Education
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
Where to Stream: Netflix
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Where to Stream: Netflix
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Where to Stream: Netflix
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Where to Stream: Hulu
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Where to Stream: Netflix
Regina King, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker
Where to Stream: Netflix
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Where to Stream: Hulu
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix
Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Where to Stream: Netflix
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Where to Stream: Netflix
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Variety and Talk Series Categories
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Drunk History
Where to Stream: Comedy Central, Hulu
Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Where to Stream: Comedy Central, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Where to Stream: HBO Max, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu, YouTube TV
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Where to Stream: CBS All Access, YouTube TV, Amazon, Fubo TV
Reality Programming Categories
Competition Series
The Masked Singer
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Hulu, Tubi, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Nailed It!
Where to Stream: Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo
Top Chef
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV
The Voice
Where to Stream: NBC, Fubo TV
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Where to Stream: Amazon, YouTube TV
Love Is Blind
Where to Stream: Netflix
Queer Eye
Where to Stream: Netflix
Shark Tank
Where to Stream: Hulu, Fubo TV, YouTube TV
A Very Brady Renovation
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo
Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo
Cheer
Where to Stream: Netflix
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
Where to Stream: Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo
We’re Here
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max
Animated Programming Categories
Animated Program
Big Mouth
Where to Stream: Netflix
Bob’s Burgers
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo TV,
BoJack Horseman
Where to Stream: Netflix
Rick and Morty
Where to Stream: Hulu, HBO Max, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV
The Simpsons
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.
Additional reporting by Diane Gordon.