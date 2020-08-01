How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Nominees

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

The 2020 Emmy Awards nominees have been revealed, and now the Television Academy voters will decide what is the most outstanding television of the last calendar year. Netflix reigns supreme with the most nominations, but the streamer face big competition from HBO, Amazon, and Hulu — not to mention a surprise nod for Disney+’s The Mandalorian in the Best Drama Series category.

Thanks to a new rule, the Emmy categories have expanded to allow for more nominees, which means there’s more to watch than ever. This is a guide for everyone who wants to feel caught up going into the award ceremony and scream righteously at the TV if your favorites aren’t awarded for their hard work. TV Guide has compiled the list of Emmy nominees and where you can stream them right now so you’re ready for the big night. You can scroll to find each nominee by category or press CTRL+F (Command+F for Macs) and search for a title you wish to binge. 

The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2020 Emmy Nominations

Happy streaming, and may the odds be ever in your favorite show’s favor. 

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Drama Categories

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)

The Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

The Mandalorian
Where to Stream: Disney+

Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Stranger Things
Where to Stream: Netflix

Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Brian Cox, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Billy Porter, Pose
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jeremy Strong, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Laura Linney, Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Zendaya, Euphoria
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Kieran Culkin, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Julia Garner, Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sarah Snook, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Thandie Newton, Westworld
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Where to Stream: Netflix

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Where to Stream: Disney+

Martin Short, The Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

James Cromwell, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Where to Stream: Hulu, Netflix

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Where to Stream: Netflix

Harriet Walter, Succession  
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Comedy Categories

Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, <em>The Good Place</em>Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Dead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling 

Insecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

The Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

What We Do in the Shadows
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu, Sling TV

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Where to Stream: Showtime, Showtime Anytime

Ted Danson, The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Where to Stream: Hulu

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Issa Rae, Insecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Where to Stream: Hulu

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek 
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Where to Stream: Netflix

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Dev Patel, Modern Love
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon

Bette Midler, The Politician
Where to Stream: Netflix

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Limited Series or Television Movie

Cate Blanchett, <em>Mrs. America</em>Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere
Where to Stream: Hulu

Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Unbelievable
Where to Stream: Netflix

Unorthodox
Where to Stream: Netflix

Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Television Movie

American Son
Where to Stream: Netflix

Bad Education
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
Where to Stream: Netflix

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Where to Stream: Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Where to Stream: Netflix

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Paul Mescal, Normal People
Where to Stream: Hulu

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Where to Stream: Netflix

Regina King, Watchmen 
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker
Where to Stream: Netflix

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Where to Stream: Hulu

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Where to Stream: Netflix

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jean Smart, Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Variety and Talk Series Categories

<em>The Daily Show with Trevor Noah</em>The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Drunk History
Where to Stream: Comedy Central, Hulu

Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Where to Stream: Comedy Central, YouTube TVFubo, Sling TV

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Where to Stream: HBO Max, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Jimmy Kimmel Live
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu, YouTube TV

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Where to Stream: CBS All Access, YouTube TV, Amazon, Fubo TV

Reality Programming Categories

Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bruley, <em>Queer Eye</em>Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bruley, Queer Eye

Competition Series

The Masked Singer
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Hulu, Tubi, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Nailed It!
Where to Stream: Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo 

Top Chef
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

The Voice
Where to Stream: NBC, Fubo TV

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Where to Stream: Amazon, YouTube TV

Love Is Blind
Where to Stream: Netflix

Queer Eye
Where to Stream: Netflix

Shark Tank
Where to Stream: Hulu, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

A Very Brady Renovation
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo

Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo

Cheer
Where to Stream: Netflix

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
Where to Stream: Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo 

We’re Here
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Animated Programming Categories

Big MouthBig Mouth

Animated Program

Big Mouth
Where to Stream: Netflix

Bob’s Burgers
Where to Stream: FOX NowHulu, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, 

BoJack Horseman
Where to Stream: Netflix

Rick and Morty
Where to Stream: Hulu, HBO Max, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

The Simpsons
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Diane Gordon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR