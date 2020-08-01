How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Nominees

The 2020 Emmy Awards nominees have been revealed, and now the Television Academy voters will decide what is the most outstanding television of the last calendar year. Netflix reigns supreme with the most nominations, but the streamer face big competition from HBO, Amazon, and Hulu — not to mention a surprise nod for Disney+’s The Mandalorian in the Best Drama Series category.

Thanks to a new rule, the Emmy categories have expanded to allow for more nominees, which means there’s more to watch than ever. This is a guide for everyone who wants to feel caught up going into the award ceremony and scream righteously at the TV if your favorites aren’t awarded for their hard work. TV Guide has compiled the list of Emmy nominees and where you can stream them right now so you’re ready for the big night. You can scroll to find each nominee by category or press CTRL+F (Command+F for Macs) and search for a title you wish to binge.

Happy streaming, and may the odds be ever in your favorite show’s favor.

Drama Categories

Jeremy Strong, SuccessionPhoto: HBO

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)

The Crown

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale

Where to Stream: Hulu

Killing Eve

Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

The Mandalorian

Where to Stream: Disney+

Ozark

Where to Stream: Netflix

Stranger Things

Where to Stream: Netflix

Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Where to Stream: Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Brian Cox, Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Billy Porter, Pose

Where to Stream: Netflix

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Where to Stream: Netflix

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Laura Linney, Ozark

Where to Stream: Netflix

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Zendaya, Euphoria

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Where to Stream: Hulu

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Where to Stream: Netflix

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Where to Stream: Hulu

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Julia Garner, Ozark

Where to Stream: Netflix

Sarah Snook, Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Where to Stream: Netflix

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Where to Stream: Disney+

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

James Cromwell, Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Where to Stream: Hulu

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Where to Stream: Hulu, Netflix

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Where to Stream: Netflix

Harriet Walter, Succession

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Where to Stream: Hulu

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Comedy Categories

Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, The Good PlacePhoto: NBC, Colleen Hayes/NBC

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Dead to Me

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Good Place

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Insecure

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

The Kominsky Method

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Where to Stream: Amazon

Schitt’s Creek

Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

What We Do in the Shadows

Where to Stream: FX on Hulu, Sling TV

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Where to Stream: Showtime, Showtime Anytime

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Where to Stream: Netflix

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Where to Stream: Hulu

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Where to Stream: Netflix

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Where to Stream: Amazon

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Where to Stream: Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Issa Rae, Insecure

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Where to Stream: Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Where to Stream: Amazon

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Where to Stream: Amazon

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Where to Stream: Hulu

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Where to Stream: Netflix

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Where to Stream: Amazon

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Where to Stream: Amazon

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Where to Stream: Amazon

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Where to Stream: Amazon

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Where to Stream: Amazon

Bette Midler, The Politician

Where to Stream: Netflix

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Limited Series or Television Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. AmericaPhoto: Sabrina Lantos/FX

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Where to Stream: Hulu

Mrs. America

Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Unbelievable

Where to Stream: Netflix

Unorthodox

Where to Stream: Netflix

Watchmen

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Television Movie

American Son

Where to Stream: Netflix

Bad Education

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

Where to Stream: Netflix

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Where to Stream: Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Where to Stream: Netflix

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Where to Stream: Hulu

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Where to Stream: Netflix

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Where to Stream: Netflix

Regina King, Watchmen

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker

Where to Stream: Netflix

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Where to Stream: Hulu

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Where to Stream: Netflix

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Where to Stream: Netflix

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Where to Stream: Netflix

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Where to Stream: Netflix

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Where to Stream: Netflix

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Variety and Talk Series Categories

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahPhoto: Comedy Central

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Drunk History

Where to Stream: Comedy Central, Hulu

Saturday Night Live

Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Where to Stream: Comedy Central, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Where to Stream: HBO Max, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu, YouTube TV

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Where to Stream: CBS All Access, YouTube TV, Amazon, Fubo TV

Reality Programming Categories

Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bruley, Queer Eye

Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Where to Stream: FOX Now, Hulu, Tubi, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Nailed It!

Where to Stream: Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo

Top Chef

Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

The Voice

Where to Stream: NBC, Fubo TV

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Where to Stream: Amazon, YouTube TV

Love Is Blind

Where to Stream: Netflix

Queer Eye

Where to Stream: Netflix

Shark Tank

Where to Stream: Hulu, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

A Very Brady Renovation

Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo

Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo

Cheer

Where to Stream: Netflix

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

Where to Stream: Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo

We’re Here

Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Animated Programming Categories

Big MouthPhoto: Netflix

Animated Program

Big Mouth

Where to Stream: Netflix

Bob’s Burgers

Where to Stream: FOX Now, Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo TV,

BoJack Horseman

Where to Stream: Netflix

Rick and Morty

Where to Stream: Hulu, HBO Max, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

The Simpsons

Where to Stream: FOX Now, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Diane Gordon.