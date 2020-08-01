Hamilton takes pole for home British GP By

© . British Grand Prix
SILVERSTONE, England () – Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix in a track record time on Saturday.
The 35-year-old, who is chasing a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was joined on the front row by Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualifying third.
The pole was the 91st of Hamilton’s career and seventh at Silverstone.
