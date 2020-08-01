Gabrielle Union Wears Thong On IG; 47 Yr Old ‘Twerks’ As She Walks! (Graphic)

Gabrielle Union stunned her Instagram followers yesterday, when she attended the annual GLAAD Awards.

MTO News confirmed that even though the Award show was virtual, Gabby and DWyane got dressed up for the event. And Gabby’s outfit was extremely risqué.

Here’s Gabby’s outfit from the front:

If you think that’s risqué – check it out from the back. Dwyane’s daughter Zaya posted a video of her mom walking in the outfit.

And Gabby made sure to give a little extra shimmy as she walked. Some on social media are saying that Gabby’s walk was more of a “twerk-walk” than a walk.

Watch:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards Thursday night — just days after many transgender actors were snubbed in the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards.

While presenting the award, Wade took a moment to praise 13-year-old daughter Zaya for teaching him more about the LGBTQ+ community.

“We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child,” Wade, 38, said. “Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth.”

“I didn’t always understand how to do that – but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family,” the basketball player added.