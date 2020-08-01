Future Lotteries Could Benefit From ETH 2.0’s Randomness By Cointelegraph

Vitalik Buterin: Future Lotteries Could Benefit From ETH 2.0’s Randomness
Discussing Ethereum’s (ETH) hackathon in partnership with the Colorado State Lottery, Vitalik Buterin opined that in the future, such lotteries could benefit from 2.0’s Verifiable Delay Function.
The Ethereum creator will be one of the guests at the virtual opening ceremony for the Colorado State Lottery GameJam Hackathon. Jared Polis and Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, will also be inattendance. Buterin does not believe that the Colorado Lottery will immediately start using the Ethereum blockchain for its games of chance, but suspects similar applications may utilize ETH 2.0’s randomness functions in the future:
