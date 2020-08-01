Friendship Day Stickers: How to download and send WhatsApp stickers for friendship day

Stickers have become an important part of our online conversations and WhatsApp Stickers are no different. Apart from regular chats, WhatsApp users can also send stickers to friends and family to wish them on special occasions. So, as Friendship day is here the Facebook-owned Messenger app is also giving users the option to send Friendship day stickers apart from the usual stickers available. So, if you want to wish Friendship day on WhatsApp using stickers just follow the below-mentioned steps…

How to download Friendship Day WhatsApp Sticker on

Android phones



1. Head to the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Here, tap on the Search bar present at the top.



2. Search for Friendship day WhatsApp stickers. You will notice a list of sticker packs available. You can download any sticker pack of your choice



3. Once downloaded, open the Sticker pack and search for the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option. Tap on it to add the pack



4. Now, head to WhatsApp and open a chat window



5. Tap on the smiley icon at the left corner of the typing box. Here, tap on the sticker icon and hit ‘+’ icon from the top right corner.



6. Scroll down and look for the downloaded sticker pack



7. Choose a sticker you want to send and add to your favourite



8. Next, go back to Sticker and look for those marked ‘Favourite’



9. Now, tap on the Sticker to send



The iPhone users don’t have the option of downloading

WhatsApp stickers but they can still send them. If you have an iPhone and you receive a Friendship Day sticker on WhatsApp, then you only have to mark the sticker as Favourite to send to others. In order to mark a sticker as favourite you have to long-press on the sticker and tap on the option Star.

