Home Business Fed Stimulus Helps Power Stocks Back Toward Record Highs By .com

Fed Stimulus Helps Power Stocks Back Toward Record Highs By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3


By Jesse Cohen

.com – Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on , with the major averages wrapping up their fourth straight monthly gain thanks to an ongoing flood of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The rose 114 points, or 0.4%, to end the week at 26,428, the gained 0.7%, or 24 points, to 3,271, while the jumped 1.4%, or 157 points, to 10,745, led by a 10% jump in Apple shares (NASDAQ:).

For the week, stocks put in a mixed performed, with Dow sliding 0.2% to suffer its second straight weekly decline amid faltering economic data and a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The S,amp;P and Nasdaq, however, rose 1.7% and 3.7%, respectively, boosted by a rally in the Big Tech shares.

Wall Street’s major indexes closed out the month of July with solid gains and posted their fourth straight positive month in a row. The Dow gained 2.3% in July, while the S,amp;P 500 and Nasdaq soared 5.5% and 6.8%, respectively.

At current levels, the benchmark S,amp;P 500 index is now about 4% shy of its February all-time high. The index has rallied nearly 49% from an intraday low set on March 23, when coronavirus-related lockdowns shocked the stock market.

To see more of .com’s weekly comics, visit: http://www..com/analysis/comics

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©