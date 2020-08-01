FA Cup final live stream: How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the USA

The good news for United States-based fans of English soccer is they get another chance to watch an all-England match with high stakes even though the Premier League season ended last week. The bad news for those fans in the United States is the FA Cup final is not being presented on live TV by ESPN.

So a live stream presentation on ESPN+ is the only way to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the U.S. on Saturday afternoon.

The 2019-20 FA Cup first round took place back in November, with the Blues and the Gunners joining the competition with other Premier League and Championship teams in Round 3. Chelsea have defeated Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester United on their way to the final. Arsenal have cleared Leeds United, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Manchester City.

This London derby is a convenient matchup since the FA Final takes place at the city’s Wembley Stadium, though no fans will be allowed to attend. That of course has been the case for all FA Cup matches this summer in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Below is how to watch Saturday’s match as Chelsea try to win their ninth FA Cup and Arsenal aim for their record 14th.

FA Cup final live stream for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

FA Cup live stream: ESPN+

When ESPN secured the rights to broadcast FA Cup matches in the United States in 2018, it did for ESPN+, the company’s online sports streaming service that at the time was brand new. A couple years later, ESPN+ is still the exclusive rights holder of FA Cup matches in the U.S.

That means even the FA Cup final is not on TV in the U.S.; it’s only on ESPN+.

ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month.

In addition to FA Cup matches, ESPN+ shows all Serie A and FA Community Shield matches in the U.S., as well as events from American leagues MLB, NHL and MLS among other sports.

ESPN+ can be accessed from the following devices:

ESPN+ can be streamed on up to three devices at once for most content. It is not available in Canada.

FA Cup final: TV channel for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Because ESPN+ has the exclusive right to show FA Cup matches in the United States, Saturday’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal is not on TV in the U.S. ESPN+’s deal to broadcast FA Cup matches lasts through 2021.

In the United Kingdom, of course, the match can be seen live on three different TV channels — BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BT Sport.

In Canada, the FA Cup final can be seen on Sportsnet.

FA Cup schedule 2020

All 2019-20 FA Cup competition was paused for three months as the COVID-19 pandemic spread globally. It finally restarted in late June with the quarterfinal round.

Below is the complete table of results from this season’s FA Cup competition:

Final

Date Match Aug. 1 Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Semifinal

Date Match July 18 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester City July 19 Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea

Quarterfinal

Date Match June 27 Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United June 28 Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal June 28 Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea June 28 Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City

Fifth round

Date Match March 2 Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal March 3 Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool March 3 Reading 1-2 Sheffield United March 3 West Brom 2-3 Newcastle March 4 Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City March 4 Leicester City 1-0 Birmingham March 4 Tottenham 1-1 Norwich City (2-3 pens.) March 5 Derby County 0-3 Manchester United

Fourth round

Date Match Jan. 24 QPR 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday Jan. 24 Northampton Town 0-0 Derby County Jan. 25 Hull City 1-2 Chelsea Jan. 25 Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Jan. 25 Brentford 0-1 Leicester Jan. 25 Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United Jan. 25 Reading 1-1 Cardiff City Jan. 25 West Ham 0-1 West Brom Jan. 25 Burnley 1-2 Norwich Jan. 25 Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City Jan. 25 Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United Jan. 25 Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley Jan. 26 Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United Jan. 26 Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool Jan. 26 Manchester City 4-0 Fulham Jan. 27 Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal

Third round

Date Match Jan. 4 Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury Town Jan. 4 Birmingham City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers Jan. 4 Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United Jan. 4 Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City Jan. 4 Millwall 3-0 Newport County Jan. 4 Burnley 4-2 Peterborough United Jan. 4 Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City Jan. 4 Brighton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday Jan. 4 Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town Jan. 4 Cardiff City 2-2 Carlisle United Jan. 4 Reading 2-2 Blackpool Jan. 4 Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers Jan. 4 Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa Jan. 4 Oxford United 4-1 Hartlepool United Jan. 4 Brentford 1-0 Stoke City Jan. 4 Bournemouth 4-0 Luton Town Jan. 4 Wolves 0-0 Manchester United Jan. 4 Fleetwood Town 1-2 Portsmouth Jan. 4 Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale Jan. 4 Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic Jan. 5 Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest Jan. 5 Burton Albion 2-4 Northampton Town Jan. 5 Charlton Athletic 0-1 West Brom Jan. 5 Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde Jan. 5 Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County Jan. 5 QPR 5-1 Swansea City Jan. 5 Bristol Rovers 2-2 Coventry City Jan. 5 Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Barnsley Jan. 5 Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham Jan. 5 Liverpool 1-0 Everton Jan. 5 Gillingham 0-2 West Ham Jan. 6 Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United

Second round

Date Match Nov. 29 Maldon & Tiptree 0-1 Newport County Nov. 30 Cheltenham Town 1-3 Port Vale Nov. 30 Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Carlisle United Nov. 30 Kingstonian 0-2 AFC Fylde Nov. 30 Oldham Athletic 0-1 Burton Albion Nov. 30 Portsmouth 2-1 Altrincham Nov. 30 Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Mansfield Town Nov. 30 Walsall 0-1 Oxford United Nov. 30 Eastleigh 1-1 Crew Alexandra Dec. 1 Blackpool 3-1 Maidstone United Dec. 1 Bristol Rovers 1-1 Plymouth Argyle Dec. 1 Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town Dec. 1 Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town Dec. 1 Exeter City 2-2 Hartlepool United Dec. 1 Gillingham 3-0 Doncaster Rovers Dec. 1 Northampton Town 3-1 Notts County Dec. 1 Peterborough United 3-0 Dover Athletic Dec. 1 Rochdale 0-0 Boston United Dec. 1 Tranmere Rovers 5-1 Chichester City Dec. 2 Solilhull Moors 3-4 Rotherham United

First round