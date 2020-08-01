FA Cup final live stream: How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the USA

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The good news for United States-based fans of English soccer is they get another chance to watch an all-England match with high stakes even though the Premier League season ended last week. The bad news for those fans in the United States is the FA Cup final is not being presented on live TV by ESPN.

So a live stream presentation on ESPN+ is the only way to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the U.S. on Saturday afternoon.

The 2019-20 FA Cup first round took place back in November, with the Blues and the Gunners joining the competition with other Premier League and Championship teams in Round 3. Chelsea have defeated Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester United on their way to the final. Arsenal have cleared Leeds United, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Manchester City.

This London derby is a convenient matchup since the FA Final takes place at the city’s Wembley Stadium, though no fans will be allowed to attend. That of course has been the case for all FA Cup matches this summer in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Below is how to watch Saturday’s match as Chelsea try to win their ninth FA Cup and Arsenal aim for their record 14th.

FA Cup final live stream for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

  • FA Cup live stream: ESPN+

When ESPN secured the rights to broadcast FA Cup matches in the United States in 2018, it did for ESPN+, the company’s online sports streaming service that at the time was brand new. A couple years later, ESPN+ is still the exclusive rights holder of FA Cup matches in the U.S.

That means even the FA Cup final is not on TV in the U.S.; it’s only on ESPN+.

ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month.

In addition to FA Cup matches, ESPN+ shows all Serie A and FA Community Shield matches in the U.S., as well as events from American leagues MLB, NHL and MLS among other sports.

ESPN+ can be accessed from the following devices:

ESPN+ can be streamed on up to three devices at once for most content. It is not available in Canada.

FA Cup final: TV channel for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Because ESPN+ has the exclusive right to show FA Cup matches in the United States, Saturday’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal is not on TV in the U.S. ESPN+’s deal to broadcast FA Cup matches lasts through 2021.

In the United Kingdom, of course, the match can be seen live on three different TV channels — BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BT Sport.

In Canada, the FA Cup final can be seen on Sportsnet.

FA Cup schedule 2020

All 2019-20 FA Cup competition was paused for three months as the COVID-19 pandemic spread globally. It finally restarted in late June with the quarterfinal round.

Below is the complete table of results from this season’s FA Cup competition:

Final

DateMatch
Aug. 1Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Semifinal

DateMatch
July 18Arsenal 2-0 Manchester City
July 19Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea

Quarterfinal

DateMatch
June 27Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United
June 28Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal
June 28Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea
June 28Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City

Fifth round

DateMatch
March 2Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal
March 3Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool
March 3Reading 1-2 Sheffield United
March 3West Brom 2-3 Newcastle
March 4Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City
March 4Leicester City 1-0 Birmingham
March 4Tottenham 1-1 Norwich City (2-3 pens.)
March 5Derby County 0-3 Manchester United

Fourth round

DateMatch
Jan. 24QPR 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Jan. 24Northampton Town 0-0 Derby County
Jan. 25Hull City 1-2 Chelsea
Jan. 25Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
Jan. 25Brentford 0-1 Leicester
Jan. 25Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Jan. 25Reading 1-1 Cardiff City
Jan. 25West Ham 0-1 West Brom
Jan. 25Burnley 1-2 Norwich
Jan. 25Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City
Jan. 25Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United
Jan. 25Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley
Jan. 26Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United
Jan. 26Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool
Jan. 26Manchester City 4-0 Fulham
Jan. 27Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal

Third round

DateMatch
Jan. 4Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury Town
Jan. 4Birmingham City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Jan. 4Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United
Jan. 4Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City
Jan. 4Millwall 3-0 Newport County
Jan. 4Burnley 4-2 Peterborough United
Jan. 4Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City
Jan. 4Brighton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Jan. 4Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Jan. 4Cardiff City 2-2 Carlisle United
Jan. 4Reading 2-2 Blackpool
Jan. 4Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers
Jan. 4Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa
Jan. 4Oxford United 4-1 Hartlepool United
Jan. 4Brentford 1-0 Stoke City
Jan. 4Bournemouth 4-0 Luton Town
Jan. 4Wolves 0-0 Manchester United
Jan. 4Fleetwood Town 1-2 Portsmouth
Jan. 4Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale
Jan. 4Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic
Jan. 5Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Jan. 5Burton Albion 2-4 Northampton Town
Jan. 5Charlton Athletic 0-1 West Brom
Jan. 5Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde
Jan. 5Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County
Jan. 5QPR 5-1 Swansea City
Jan. 5Bristol Rovers 2-2 Coventry City
Jan. 5Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Barnsley
Jan. 5Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham
Jan. 5Liverpool 1-0 Everton
Jan. 5Gillingham 0-2 West Ham
Jan. 6Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United

Second round

DateMatch
Nov. 29Maldon & Tiptree 0-1 Newport County
Nov. 30Cheltenham Town 1-3 Port Vale
Nov. 30Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Carlisle United
Nov. 30Kingstonian 0-2 AFC Fylde
Nov. 30Oldham Athletic 0-1 Burton Albion
Nov. 30Portsmouth 2-1 Altrincham
Nov. 30Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Mansfield Town
Nov. 30Walsall 0-1 Oxford United
Nov. 30Eastleigh 1-1 Crew Alexandra
Dec. 1Blackpool 3-1 Maidstone United
Dec. 1Bristol Rovers 1-1 Plymouth Argyle
Dec. 1Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town
Dec. 1Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town
Dec. 1Exeter City 2-2 Hartlepool United
Dec. 1Gillingham 3-0 Doncaster Rovers
Dec. 1Northampton Town 3-1 Notts County
Dec. 1Peterborough United 3-0 Dover Athletic
Dec. 1Rochdale 0-0 Boston United
Dec. 1Tranmere Rovers 5-1 Chichester City
Dec. 2Solilhull Moors 3-4 Rotherham United

First round

DateMatch
Nov. 8Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Carlisle United
Nov. 9Sunderland 1-1 Gillingham
Nov. 9Wimbledon 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
Nov. 9Accrington Stanley 0-2 Crewe Alexandra
Nov. 9Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe
Nov. 9Bolton 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Nov. 9Cambridge United 1-1 Exeter City
Nov. 9Carshalton Athletic 1-4 Boston United
Nov. 9Cheltenham Town 1-1 Swindon Town
Nov. 9Colchester United 0-2 Coventry City
Nov. 9Crawley Town 4-1 Scunthorpe United
Nov. 9Ebbsfleet United 2-3 Notts County
Nov. 9Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Billericay Town
Nov. 9Grimsby Town 1-1 Newport County
Nov. 9Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City
Nov. 9MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale
Nov. 9Maidenhead United 1-3 Rotherham United
Nov. 9Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United
Nov. 9Mansfield Town 1-0 Chorley
Nov. 9Nantwich Town 0-1 AFC Fylde
Nov. 9Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors
Nov. 9Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion
Nov. 9Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bradford City
Nov. 9Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United
Nov. 9Stourbridge 2-2 Eastleigh
Nov. 9Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Nov. 9Walsall 2-2 Darlington
Nov. 10Hayes & Yeading 0-2 Oxford United
Nov. 10York City 0-1 Altrincham
Nov. 10Wrexham 0-0 Rochdale
Nov. 10Macclesfield Town 0-4 Kingstonian
Nov. 10Leyton Orient 1-2 Maldon & Tiptree
Nov. 10Gateshead 1-2 Oldham Athletic
Nov. 10Chippenham Town 0-3 Northampton Town
Nov. 10Bristol Rovers 1-1 Bromley
Nov. 10Barnet 0-2 Fleetwood Town
Nov. 10Dover Athletic 1-0 Southend United
Nov. 11Harrogate Town 1-2 Portsmouth
Nov. 12Yeovil Town 1-4 Hartlepool United

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR