Every The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies Ship Ranked

It’s no exaggeration to say that The Vampire Diaries and its spin-offs created some of the best relationships we’ve ever seen on TV between vampires, witches, werewolves, and even the occasional human. Though we’re not denying the genius of the Stefan (Paul Wesley), Elena (Nina Dobrev), Damon (Ian Somerhalder) love triangle or the chemistry between literally all the characters on Legacies, it’s no secret that not all ships were created equal. To make a definitive ruling about the best and worst ships from the TVDU, we ranked every ship from The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies! And when we say every ship, we mean every ship. The ships that made us cringe, the ones who were so perfect they simply had to be endgame, and even the ships that never happened in canon. Did Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline (Candice King) win the best ship of all time or did the underdog ship of Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) beat it out for first place? Whether you love Delena, Stelena, or you’re a secret Steroline shipper, check out our ranking to find out which couple came out on top!