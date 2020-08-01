Ethereum Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By .com

© . Ethereum Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $384.66 by 15:24 (19:24 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.63% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $42.18B, or 12.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $343.33 to $384.66 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 27.76%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.61B or 13.25% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $300.3302 to $384.6639 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 72.97% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,719.3 on the .com Index, up 4.12% on the day.

was trading at $0.29256 on the .com Index, a gain of 13.63%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $215.21B or 61.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $13.02B or 3.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.