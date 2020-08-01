Ethereum Classic Blockchain Splits Due to Reorg by a Single Miner By Cointelegraph

The official Twitter page of ETC and James Wo, founder of Ethereum Classic Labs, both confirmed the issue. A Diagnosis report was soon released to explain what happened. Although the offending miner was identified, it was not clear if it was a deliberate attack on the network.

On August 1, several figures associated with (ETC) took to Twitter to inform the community of issues with the ETC blockchain. Among the first was Foundation member Hudson (NYSE:) Jameson who stated that: “Exchanges need to pause deposits and withdrawals.”

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.